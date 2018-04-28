Sunday, April 29, 2018
    Furyk, Johnson, DeChambeau return to play Travelers

    The course record-holder at TPC River Highlands in among three golfers returning to play in the Travelers Championship in June.

    Jim Furyk shot a 12-under-par 58 in 2016, also the lowest score shot in a PGA Tour round. It helped Furyk, this year’s U.S. Ryder Cup captain, tie for fifth place. This will be his seventh appearance at the Travelers Championship.

    Zach Johnson

    Bryson DeChambeau AFP PHOTOS

    Jim Furyk

    Also returning to play are Zach Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau. A former Masters and British Open champion, Johnson returns to TPC River Highlands for the 13th time. He has two previous top-six finishes.

    DeChambeau is already making his third appearance at the Travelers. He won his first PGA Tour event at last year’s John Deere Classic. He has four top-10 appearances this season and is 49th in the world rankings.
    TNS


