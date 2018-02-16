FUTURE PERFECT

Michael Kors

Michael Kors, the global fashion brand, proudly introduces its newest additions to the ever-expanding portfolio of Kors luxury—the Sofie and Grayson touchscreen watches. The next generation watches of Michael Kors Access wearable technology were designed in partnership with Google to promote the innovative Google assistant technology, which is within each smartwatch.

The Sofie Touchscreen Smartwatch for women is sleek and feminine and features a thin, lightweight profile with a pavé bezel and a full-round 1.19-inch AMOLED (active-matrix organic light-emitting diode) display with a 390×390 pixel resolution and an ambient light sensor to enhance battery life. It is offered in eight different plating and-bracelet combinations, including a special-edition Watch Hunger Stop style benefiting the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), along with seven quick-release interchangeable strap options. Designed for the modern woman, Sofie beautifully marries technological innovation, social connectivity and glamorous style.

The Grayson Touchscreen Smartwatch for men, on the other hand, is the epitome of savvy. Made to complement the 24/7 lifestyle of the modern man, the Grayson has a 1.39-inch full-round display with a 454×454 pixel resolution, and a rotating crown for quick scrolling. It is offered in gold-tone, stainless steel and blue and black ion-plate, with four interchangeable strap options.|

Both time pieces are compatible with Android™ and iOS® phones thanks to cutting-edge technology made possible through a partnership with Google and the Android Wear™ 2.0 smartwatch platform.

Michael Kors is located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Greenbelt 5, Newport Mall, PowerPlant Mall, Rustan’s Makati and Shangri-La Plaza Mall.