FVR Golf Classic fires off March 10 at CAGC

The 3rd Fidel V. Ramos (FVR) Golf Classic will tee off on March 10 at the Camp Aguinaldo Golf Club (CAGC) in Quezon City.

Former Philippine President Ramos will spearhead the tournament, which aims to raise fund for a special scholarship program.

“We want to give everyone, regardless of origin, equal opportunities especially when it comes to education. As a concerned citizen, we must help that is why we start with the victims of the war in Mindanao,” said G-Men Golf Club founding chairman Ramos during the official launch on February 10 at the CAGC Clubhouse.

Orphans of soldiers and policemen who perished in combat during the battle to liberate Marawi City from terrorists will benefit from the tournament’s proceed.

The event will feature seven divisions namely Group A (55 years and below), B (56yrs – 64), C (65-73), D (74-79), E (80-85), F (86-above), and Group G for female golfers.

Entry fee for the tournament is P3,000 inclusive of green fee, caddie fee, lunch, giveaways, and two raffle entries. Meanwhile, a mulligan fee of P500 for front and back nine will be collected from the golfers.

The competition will follow a Peoria scoring system.