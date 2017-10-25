FYI: Alibaba Group

About Alibaba
Advertisements
- Alibaba Group was founded in 1999 by 18 people, led by Jack Ma, a former English teacher from Hangzhou, China.
- The company’s founders shared a belief that the Internet would level the playing field by enabling small enterprises to leverage innovation and technology to grow and compete more effectively in the domestic and global economies.
- Its mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce.
History
- In 1999, Alibaba.com, its first website on a global wholesale marketplace, was established.
- – Alibaba Group also launched a China marketplace (currently known as 1688.com) for domestic wholesale trade.
- In 2000, Alibaba organized the first West Lake Summit, a gathering of Internet business and thought leaders.
- In 2001, Alibaba.com surpassed 1 million registered users.
- In 2003, online shopping website Taobao Marketplace is founded, again in Jack Ma’s apartment.
- In 2004, Alibaba Group organized its first Netrepreneur Summit, a gathering of Internet entrepreneurs, and honored the first 10 Netrepreneurs of the Year.
- During the same year, Aliwangwang, a personal computer-based instant messaging tool that facilitates text, audio and video communication between buyers and sellers, was launched on Taobao Marketplace.
- Furthermore, Alipay, currently a related company of Alibaba Group, was launched as a third-party online payment platform.
- In 2005, Alibaba Group formed a strategic partnership with Yahoo!.
- Later in the same year, Alibaba took over the operations of China Yahoo!.
- In 2006, the Taobao University program was launched, providing e-commerce training and education to buyers and sellers.
- In 2007, Alibaba Group launched Alimama, an online marketing technology platform.
- In 2008, Taobao Mall (currently known as Tmall), a dedicated platform for third-party brands and retailers, was introduced to complement Taobao Marketplace.
- – In the same year, Alibaba Group R&D Institute was established.
- In 2009, Alibaba Cloud was established in conjunction with Alibaba Group’s 10thanniversary celebration.
- – com announced the acquisition of HiChina, China’s leading Internet infrastructure service provider.
- In 2010, Alibaba.com renamed its China marketplace 1688.com.
- – Taobao Marketplace introduced Juhuasuan, a sales and marketing platform for flash sales.
- – AliExpress was also launched to enable exporters in China to reach and directly transact with consumers around the world.
- – The Alibaba Partnership was established to ensure the sustainability of Alibaba Group’s mission, vision and values.
- – com acquired Vendio and Auctiva, providers of e-commerce solutions to U.S. small businesses.
- – The Mobile Taobao App was launched.
- – com announced the acquisition of One-Touch, a provider of one-stop services for exporters in China.
- In 2011, Taobao Mall (currently known as Tmall) and Juhuasuan was spun off from Taobao Marketplace as an independent platform.
- – Alibaba Group established the Alibaba Foundation with a sizeable fund dedicated to social causes.
- In 2013, Alibaba Group established Cainiao Network together with a consortium of logistics companies.
- – Alibaba unveiled the Alibaba Smart TV OS.
- – Alibaba relocated its campus to Xixi District in Hangzhou.
- – Alibaba officially launched its mobile social networking app, Laiwang (currently known as DianDianChong).
- In 2014, Tmall Global was officially launched as an extension of Tmall to enable international brands to offer products directly to consumers in China.
- – Alibaba Group started offering mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) services in China under the Ali Telecom brand.
- – Alibaba Group goes public on the New York Stock Exchange.
- – Alibaba Group announced that it will invest RMB10 billion over the next three to five years to build 1,000 county-level “Taobao rural operations centers” and 100,000 village-level “Taobao rural service centers” throughout China.
- – Ant Financial Services Group, a related company of Alibaba Group that operates Alipay, was formally established.
- – Taobao Travel became an independent platform Alitrip, currently known as Fliggy.
- In 2015, Alibaba Group officially launched DingTalk, a mobile group-messaging tool tailored to meet the communication needs of SMEs.
- – Alibaba Group announced the creation of Alibaba Music Group.
- – Alibaba Cloud announced plans to open its international headquarters in Singapore.
- – Alibaba Group established the Alibaba Sports Group together with Sina Corporation and Yunfeng Capital.
- – Alibaba Group officially launched the Alibaba Entrepreneurs Funds for Hong Kong and Taiwan.
- – Alibaba Group entered into a definite agreement to acquire the South China Morning Post.
- In 2016, Alibaba Group exceeded RMB3 trillion in FY2016 gross merchandise volume (GMV) on its China retail marketplaces and subsequently became the largest retail economy in the world.
- – Alibaba Group entered into an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Lazada, a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia.
- – Alibaba Group launched the Alibaba Global Leadership Academy (AGLA) program, a talent development program dedicated to fostering future Alibaba global leaders.
- – Alibaba Group announced the formal establishment of the Alibaba Digital Media & Entertainment Group.
- – Alibaba Cloud announced the opening of four new data centers in the Middle East (Dubai), Europe (Frankfurt), Australia (Sydney) and Japan (Tokyo).
- In 2017, Alibaba Group signed MoU with Government of Denmark and Argentina, Malaysia’s MDEC, Hangzhou Municipal Government, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Macau SAR Government, and The Ministry of Economy of Mexico.
- – Alibaba beats the US online retailer Amazon. KAROL JOSEF LUCENA
SOURCES:
“A Showdown Brews Between Amazon and Alibaba, Far From Home”. Peterson, Jane A. https://www.cnbc.com/2017/10/23/new-york-times-digital-a-showdown-brews-between-amazon-and-alibaba-far-from-home.html
“About Us”. Alibaba Group. http://www.alibabagroup.com/en/about/overview
Please follow our commenting guidelines.