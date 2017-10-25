FYI: Alibaba Group

About Alibaba

Alibaba Group was founded in 1999 by 18 people, led by Jack Ma, a former English teacher from Hangzhou, China.

The company’s founders shared a belief that the Internet would level the playing field by enabling small enterprises to leverage innovation and technology to grow and compete more effectively in the domestic and global economies.

Its mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce.

History

In 1999, Alibaba.com, its first website on a global wholesale marketplace, was established.

– Alibaba Group also launched a China marketplace (currently known as 1688.com) for domestic wholesale trade.

In 2000, Alibaba organized the first West Lake Summit, a gathering of Internet business and thought leaders.

In 2001, Alibaba.com surpassed 1 million registered users.

In 2003, online shopping website Taobao Marketplace is founded, again in Jack Ma’s apartment.

In 2004, Alibaba Group organized its first Netrepreneur Summit, a gathering of Internet entrepreneurs, and honored the first 10 Netrepreneurs of the Year.

During the same year, Aliwangwang, a personal computer-based instant messaging tool that facilitates text, audio and video communication between buyers and sellers, was launched on Taobao Marketplace.

Furthermore, Alipay, currently a related company of Alibaba Group, was launched as a third-party online payment platform.

In 2005, Alibaba Group formed a strategic partnership with Yahoo!.

Later in the same year, Alibaba took over the operations of China Yahoo!.

In 2006, the Taobao University program was launched, providing e-commerce training and education to buyers and sellers.

In 2007, Alibaba Group launched Alimama, an online marketing technology platform.

In 2008, Taobao Mall (currently known as Tmall), a dedicated platform for third-party brands and retailers, was introduced to complement Taobao Marketplace.

– In the same year, Alibaba Group R&D Institute was established.

In 2009, Alibaba Cloud was established in conjunction with Alibaba Group’s 10 th anniversary celebration.

anniversary celebration. – com announced the acquisition of HiChina, China’s leading Internet infrastructure service provider.

In 2010, Alibaba.com renamed its China marketplace 1688.com.

– Taobao Marketplace introduced Juhuasuan, a sales and marketing platform for flash sales.

– AliExpress was also launched to enable exporters in China to reach and directly transact with consumers around the world.

– The Alibaba Partnership was established to ensure the sustainability of Alibaba Group’s mission, vision and values.

– com acquired Vendio and Auctiva, providers of e-commerce solutions to U.S. small businesses.

– The Mobile Taobao App was launched.

– com announced the acquisition of One-Touch, a provider of one-stop services for exporters in China.

In 2011, Taobao Mall (currently known as Tmall) and Juhuasuan was spun off from Taobao Marketplace as an independent platform.

– Alibaba Group established the Alibaba Foundation with a sizeable fund dedicated to social causes.

In 2013, Alibaba Group established Cainiao Network together with a consortium of logistics companies.

– Alibaba unveiled the Alibaba Smart TV OS.

– Alibaba relocated its campus to Xixi District in Hangzhou.

– Alibaba officially launched its mobile social networking app, Laiwang (currently known as DianDianChong).

In 2014, Tmall Global was officially launched as an extension of Tmall to enable international brands to offer products directly to consumers in China.

– Alibaba Group started offering mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) services in China under the Ali Telecom brand.

– Alibaba Group goes public on the New York Stock Exchange.

– Alibaba Group announced that it will invest RMB10 billion over the next three to five years to build 1,000 county-level “Taobao rural operations centers” and 100,000 village-level “Taobao rural service centers” throughout China.

– Ant Financial Services Group, a related company of Alibaba Group that operates Alipay, was formally established.

– Taobao Travel became an independent platform Alitrip, currently known as Fliggy.

In 2015, Alibaba Group officially launched DingTalk, a mobile group-messaging tool tailored to meet the communication needs of SMEs.

– Alibaba Group announced the creation of Alibaba Music Group.

– Alibaba Cloud announced plans to open its international headquarters in Singapore.

– Alibaba Group established the Alibaba Sports Group together with Sina Corporation and Yunfeng Capital.

– Alibaba Group officially launched the Alibaba Entrepreneurs Funds for Hong Kong and Taiwan.

– Alibaba Group entered into a definite agreement to acquire the South China Morning Post.

In 2016, Alibaba Group exceeded RMB3 trillion in FY2016 gross merchandise volume (GMV) on its China retail marketplaces and subsequently became the largest retail economy in the world.

– Alibaba Group entered into an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Lazada, a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia.

– Alibaba Group launched the Alibaba Global Leadership Academy (AGLA) program, a talent development program dedicated to fostering future Alibaba global leaders.

– Alibaba Group announced the formal establishment of the Alibaba Digital Media & Entertainment Group.

– Alibaba Cloud announced the opening of four new data centers in the Middle East (Dubai), Europe (Frankfurt), Australia (Sydney) and Japan (Tokyo).

In 2017, Alibaba Group signed MoU with Government of Denmark and Argentina, Malaysia’s MDEC, Hangzhou Municipal Government, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Macau SAR Government, and The Ministry of Economy of Mexico.

Alibaba beats the US online retailer Amazon.

