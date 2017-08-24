FYI: Bonjourno Trading

IN his own expose regarding corruption at the Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Thursday, resigned Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon turned the tables on his accuser, Sen. Panfilo Lacson, whose son and namesake, he said, was a “smuggler”.

Presenting his documents in a media conference in his home in Taytay, Rizal, Faeldon said Panfilo Jr. brought in 67 shipments of undervalued cement, estimated at close to a billion pesos under Bonjourno Trading.

The Manila Times researched on the company in question and came up with this:

* It is one of the seven major importers in Negros Oriental.

* It engages in foreign trade; imports cement produced by Halong Cement Joint Stock Company, a cement supplier located in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam.

* It is recognized as a major shipping line served by Bangsamoro Terminal Services, Inc. (BTSI), a company based in Polloc Freeport in Parang, Maguindanao.

* In December 2016, the Dumaguete Bureau of Customs subport cited Bonjourno as one of the major importers that contributed to its actual money collection of P1,032,083,432.00

* It maintains an inactive Twitter profile named “@bonjourno221”. Its last post was in May 2016, containing license files and details of their Ha Long product.

On the issue of smuggling

It has been described by the Cement Manufacturers’ Association of the Philippines as the biggest cement smuggler.



Profile of its cement supplier

* Ha Long Cement Joint Stock Company, the cement supplier of Bonjourno, was given certification signed by lawyer Ann Claire C. Cabochan of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

* The quality product license was given to the company by DTI, issued as Philippine Quality Standard Mark License Q1969.

* The product is called Portland cement, while its brand name is termed as “Ha Long Cement”, with a Type 1 model.

* Shipment of Ha Long Cement is said to have been flooding the Visayas and Mindanao market in the past two years.

* Supplies are delivered in cement warehouses throughout the country, such as Metro Manila, Subic, La Union, Palawan, and other provinces.

* Based on its Twitter account, Ha Long Cement Products have been tested under technical center quality measurement standards and appropriate certification standards.

Profile of cargo holding company

* Established in 1979, BTSI was first known as PTC Mindanao Port Services, Inc. (PTC-MPSI).

* It operated at Polloc Freeport in Parang, Maguindanao to deliver port services; it expanded its operations to Zamboanga City.

* The Polloc Port provides easy access for bulk cargo in Central Mindanao, namely Maguindanao, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and the coastal municipalities of Lanao del Sur.

* The establishment of the port was made possible by former Philippine President Fidel V. Ramos, who pursued its strategic development.

* The P129 million investment of BTSI was registered by the Regional Board of Investments (RBOI); was seen to boost the economic progress of Mindanao.

* It is owned by Lamsan Holdings Corporation and managed by Luigi Piccolo V. Peña. YSABEL PADUA



