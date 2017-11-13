FYI: Likhaan

IMMEDIATELY after his plane touched down in Manila on Sunday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau not only dropped by a popular fastfood chain to grab a bite but visited a non-government organization (NGO) for women in Manila.

The Linangan ng Kababaihan (Likhaan) is funded by the Canadian government and the Canadian social justice organization Inter Pares, according to its official website.

On March 28, Likhaan opened a clinic in Zaragosa Street in Tondo, Manila. It is one of four clinics that will be established with Inter Pares, as part of the program “Innovations in Reducing Maternal Mortality in the Philippines”, which is co-funded by the Canadian Government, through Global Affairs Canada.

Likhaan has clinics in six large slum communities in Metro Manila and two community organizing programs in the central regions, with 30,000 patients visiting the clinics every year.

It also advocates universal healthcare coverage for PhilHealth.

Likhaan is where female patients seek pre and post-natal obstetric care, access to contraceptives, respite and solutions for domestic violence, and for young people who want to learn about sexual health, according to its website.

Despite abortion being illegal in the Philippines, the clinics offer care for post-abortion related complications, it said.

Likhaan has founded a successful youth organization called PiLaKK, where young people advocate sex education and rights for LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer).

Likhaan was founded in 1995 by Doctors Junice Melgar and Sylvia Claudio for women’s health and reproductive rights and campaigned for the reproductive health (RH) bill. ARIC JOHN SY CUA