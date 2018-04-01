‘G Diaries’ launches ‘The Quest for LOVE’

Gina Lopez, Gretchen Ho, and BoybandPH tour Lobo

A project that brings together government and private sector to promote widespread social and environmental development has been launched thru the TV show, “G Diaries.”

Hosted by former Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) secretary Gina Lopez, the project is called “The Quest For Love” – a nationwide search that aims to help communities launch their own sustainable businesses, that will air as a special segment in the program in July.

Through “The Quest,” the Investments in Loving Organizations for Village Economies (ILOVE) Foundation that Gina founded, and its partners will provide financial and technical support to eight deserving organizations in transforming their communities into sites for sustainable development through agro-forestry, fisheries, or ecotourism.

In partnership with private and government sectors – led by Sen. Loren Legarda, Department of Public Works and Highways secretary Mark Villar, and Department of Science and Technology secretary Fortunato dela Peña – the search begins with 16 organizations that will be chosen from online entries from all over the Philippines. The selection is based on the track record of the organization, its leadership and the potential impact of the proposed intervention on the partner community.

Chosen entries will then participate in a three-day training where candidates shall pitch their preliminary plans to a panel of judges at the end of the boot camp. I Love assessors will then choose the eight candidates that will undergo the I LOVE mentoring and support program, receive P100,000 cash, plus direct access to government support.

The search is open to social enterprises, cooperatives, people’s associations, foundations, NGOs, and other socially-oriented organizations.

Viewers will get to follow the journey of the eight semi-finalists on G Diaries, which launched its second season early this year.

Meanwhile, for the show’s episode on March 11, Gina and “G Squad” members Gretchen Ho and BoybandPH members Ford Valencia, Niel Murillo, Joao Constancia, Russell Reyes, and Tristan Ramirez had a green getaway in Lobo, Batangas.

Lopez said I LOVE hopes to address the reality that although the Philippines boasts of a 6.7 percent GDP growth and is seen to be one of the top three fastest growing economies in Asia, the robust growth has not trickled down to the remotest areas of the country. She believes that the strategy to uplift the lives of the marginalized community is through inspiring them and providing them proper mentoring.

“The key is the person. The key is the partner. If you find partner that can do things on the ground efficiently and sincerely, then you have found a partner that is gold,” she said.

Also present during the launch were Department of Tourism assistant secretary Reynaldo Lacao Ching, Department of National Defense undersecretary Cesar Yano, Department of Social Welfare and Development undersecretary Malou Turalde, Department of Trade and Industry assistant secretary Amina Fajardo, and TESDA director Sonia Lipio.

G Diaries airs every second Sunday of the month before “ASAP” on ABS-CBN and ABS-CBN HD.