Undefeated Filipino pug Reymart “Assassin” Gaballo will face Mexican Ernesto “Monito” Guerrero on his United State debut on November 15 during the main event of Island Fight Fest in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The native of General Santos City Gaballo has an unblemished record of 16 wins including 14 knockouts.

His opponent Guerrero, on the other hand, is holding a 27-21 win-loss record.

“I am very excited and I’m ready to introduce myself in the US,” the 21-year old Gaballo told The Manila Times.

Gaballo, who is currently based in Florida, has been training at the gym of Cuban coach Moro Fernandez in Miami since June of this year.

Gaballo is thankkul to Bebot Elorde, promoter of the boxing tournament, and to Sanman’s John Ray Manangquil and Jim Claude Manangquil for giving him a chance to showcase his boxing skills in front of thousands of Filipino in Hawaii.

His previous match was last December 4 where he stopped Jerson Luzarito via second round technical knockout.

He captured the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Boxing Council super bantamweight title by stopping Manot Comput of Thailand in the first round last year.

Gaballo will be the third boxer from Sanman Boxing Gym to make his US debut.

Harmonito Dela Torre (19-0) and Romero “Ruthless” Duno (15-1) both won their first fights in the US.

Sanman CEO Jim Claude is confident that Gaballlo can follow the footsteps of Duno and Dela Torre.

“Gaballo is a great talent and he will be the next star from the Philippines,” said Manangquil.

Meanwhile, the 28-year old Guerrero scored five consecutive wins before losing to Ruben Villas last September 22 via unanimous decision at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario.