Gabbi Garcia now a certified recording artist

Gabbi Garcia has finally fulfilled one of her dreams—that of becoming a recording artist. Before entering show business, the 18-year-old relentlessly joined numerous singing contests and talent searches on top of her regular gigs as a band vocalist.

The former Sanggre Alena in the hit TV series “Encantadia” on GMA has just released her self-produced debut single entitled, “All I Need.”

The song, which is about overcoming personal struggles and believing in one’s capabilities, is a passion project that Garcia is very proud of.

“The song is very special for me because I’ve become very hands on with its production. From the music to the visual element of the track, my friends and I collaborated on it para mas buo yung identity nung kanta,” Garcia explained to selected members of the media during its launch.

“This is very fulfilling because my first single is self-produced. I wrote the lyrics and created some of its melody. This song is only the beginning. I’m enjoying every minute of it, every stressful situation in the process of making a single,” she added.

According the Kapuso star, ever since she started showbiz, she wanted singing to be part of her identity as an artist. Now that she has finally released her own track, she feels a step closer in reaching that goal.

“Honestly the music side came first before me entering showbiz because I did gigs before but when I entered the industry, I had opportunities to do teleseryes so I promised that eventually I would try to venture out into music because it’s really my first love,” Garcia shared.

“I’m happy to be able to accomplish this type of area in my job, because singing is really my passion. Kahit before pa, you can always see me with a guitar na ready sa jamming. I’m very excited about this and I hope people would appreciate it,” she said.

With the successful launching of her debut single, she also credits her older sister Alex who taught her how to play instruments.

“Aside from guitar, I can play basic drums and ukelele. My sister taught me how to play instruments. Everything came from my sister,” Garcia said.

When asked on what she wanted to focus more, she replied, “I could do both acting and music. I don’t want this to be only a sideline because my heart is really into it. I’m really passionate about it, this one is also in my list of priorities aside from school.”

“I also hope I can play in music festivals. I am a fan of those events as well as concert. I wish I could perform in one of the major events,” she added.

Future beauty queen

With all the blessings Garcia has been receiving—a music single, television shows, endorsements and upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) movie with Dawn Zulueta and Vic Sotto, Garcia could not ask for anything more. But she does hope to cross out another item in her bucket list—to join a major beauty pageant and represent the Philippines.

Garcia, who has been very vocal about the idea since she started her career mentioned, “I think ang kulang na lang for me is to join a pageant. But right now I’m really concentrating here. So we’ll see pa. I’m turning [only]19 in December, so I think maybe I can join when I’m 22.”

As a matter of fact, Garcia won Ms. Skin White in 2011 and Ms. Solane 2013 (Teenies Category).

“My curiosity in beauty pageants started when I was young since I am fond of watching it. People would always tell me that I am very bibo. I’m an extrovert person so it’s easy for me to talk and engage with people. I even answer the questions myself during the Q&A portion,” she said.

“When I entered showbiz, my connections widened as well as the world I see. That’s why I told myself that maybe I can really do it,” Garcia shared.