Gabby Concepcion wins 2017 Asian Star Prize in Korea

Seasoned actor Gabby Concepcion bags the Asian Star Prize in the 12th Seoul International Drama Awards on Thursday at the KBS Hall in South Korea.

Concepcion flew to Seoul to personally accept the award. He was recognized for his outstanding performance in GMA Network’s afternoon drama series “Ika-6 Na Utos.”

The 52-year-old actor is the only Filipino to win the award this year. He expressed his gratitude to the award-giving body for the recognition and dedicated the award to all his fans and supporters.

“I am deeply honored and overwhelmed to receive the prestigious Asian Star Prize. Thank you very much to Seoul International Drama Awards for this recognition. I also thank all my Filipino supporters as well as the Korean viewers for recognizing my talent. It is indeed a blessing and I will surely treasure this award,” Concepcion noted.

Seoul International Drama Awards is an annual TV drama festival that celebrates the diversity and creativity of international scripted programming. It aims to be a universal hub for exchanging TV dramas worldwide and drives diverse ideas for where the industry should go.