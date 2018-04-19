Gabby Lopez 3rd retires as ABS-CBN chairman

EUGENIO “Gabby” Lopez 3rd has stepped down as chairman of the board of Lopez-led media giant ABS-CBN Corporation.

At the group’s annual stockholders’ meeting on Thursday, Lopez announced his move to retire, more than two decades after assuming the position in 1997.

“As every athlete knows, there comes a time when inevitably it’s time to let go of the reins and allow others to take over. My father has always said broadcasting is for the young. After all, today’s digital world is vastly different from the world I managed,” he said in his speech.

The 65-year-old Gabby Lopez, however, stressed that he “will not disappear into the woodwork.”

The broadcast network elected Gabby Lopez as chairman emeritus, the second to secure the position in the company’s history, and is set to remain as a director of the board.

He also served as chief executive officer of the group from 1997 to 2012.

Under Lopez’s leadership, ABS-CBN diversified into various successful ventures that included interactive and online media, international and domestic cable and satellite channels, broadband services, sports programming, consumer products and licensing, digital TV, and immersive experiences.

It was also under his leadership that ABS-CBN launched cable TV service SkyCable, global subscription channel The Filipino Channel, and video-on-demand streaming sites TFC.tv and iWant TV. He also pursued the launch of ABS-CBN TVplus, the country’s first-ever digital terrestrial television product.

Following Gabby’s retirement, Martin “Mark” Lopez, a cousin, was elected as the new chair of the entertainment network.

“I accept this huge responsibility of carrying on the company’s vision of being in the service of the Filipino – using the blueprint of excellence and innovation set by Gabby. ABS-CBN has played an instrumental role in nation-building in the past 65 years. We understand what the company means to the Filipino and this country, and we will take this to heart as we guide the company through its digital transformation,” he said.

In his previous role as chief technology officer, Mark was responsible for setting the company’s strategic directions and ensuring operational excellence in information and communications, as well as technology broadcast engineering.

He spearheaded ABS-CBN’s system modernization, highlighted by the migration to cloud and the automation of content creation and delivery to various media platforms. He was also responsible for ABS-CBN’s migration to HD and the completion of the digital terrestrial television (DTT) infrastructure. LISBET K. ESMAEL