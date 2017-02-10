Gabuco prepares for Asian women’s meet

With the absence of women’s boxing in the Kuala Lumpur Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Malaysia this year, four-time gold medal winner Josie Gabuco sets her sight to the Asian Women’s Championships this year.

The 29-year old Gabuco, who won SEA Games for four straight times starting in 2009, said the women’s team is on high spirits and is gearing up for international tournaments including the Asian Championships.

“We are still working very hard even if there’s no women’s boxing in the upcoming SEA Games,” said Gabuco as the team is currently in Baguio for their high altitude training.

“We started our training already and we’re doing our best to excel in that tournament,” she added.

The 2017 SEA Games organizing committee dropped women’s boxing in its calendar, denying the Philippines a possible four-gold medal haul in women’s boxing event

But the setback won’t affect the Pinay boxers’ focus as they are scheduled to compete in the Asian Championship and other international meets.

Gabuco made the country proud after winning the gold medal in the AIBA Women’s World Championship in 2012 fighting in the flyweight division.

