Gadon files graft raps vs Sereno

Lawyer Larry Gadon filed a graft complaint against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno for alleged non-filing of Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) before the Department of Justice (DoJ) on Friday.

Gadon filed the complaint instead of the Office of the Ombudsman, which usually has jurisdiction over high salary grade officials like the Chief Justice.

In his three-page complaint, he said Sereno’s missing SALN during her time as a professor at the University of the Philippines violate Section 7 of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and Section 8(a) of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

Both require the disclosure of assets through SALN.

Earlier, Rep. Reynaldo Umali of the Second District of Oriental Mindoro recognized that filing a criminal suit against Sereno, an impeachable officer, is a gray area because of the theory of immunity from suit.

“Those violations do not matter until or unless she is removed, so we cannot file administrative, criminal or even civil cases because she has immunity, she cannot be removed unless she is impeached,” Umali said.

Acknowledging that, Gadon said in his complaint that he is filing the criminal suit anyway to “toll the running of the prescriptive period for the offenses charged.”

Jojo Lacanilao, Sereno’s spokesman, said of the complaint, “It’s a laughable move by desperate people.”

Legally, in filing the complaint, Gadon wants to stop the countdown of the prescription period.

Graft has a prescription period of only 10 years and the last year that Sereno allegedly committed an offense was in 2006, which is over 11 years ago.

Meanwhile, Gadon said “Sereno only filed her SALN for the years 1998, 2002 and 2006,” citing the UP College of Law and the Office of the Ombudsman.

Both offices told the House Committee on Justice, which is hearing the impeachment complaint against Sereno,

that they retrieved only one SALN each.

The Ombudsman found only Sereno’s 1998 SALN, while UP found only Sereno’s 2002 SALN.

Based on the Chief Justice’s Personal Data Sheets submitted to the committee, Gadon said Sereno worked in UP from 1986 to 2006, or for 20 years.

“That means she did not file her SALN 17 times!” he said.

Sereno’s camp said the 1986 to 2006 time frame of the Chief Justice’s stint in UP “sounds about right.”

Gadon has served as “management and legal consultant” of companies involved in realty development, food manufacturing, information technology, aviation and safety technology and health care, among others.

He was admitted to the Bar in 1993.

But before he was identified as the man behind the first valid complaint against the country’s Chief Justice, Gadon was widely known as part of the legal team of former president and now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.