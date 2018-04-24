Gadon slams Sereno anew over ‘allowances’ to IBP officials

CHIEF Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno has provided allowances to officers of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP), sourcing it from funds of the judiciary, according to the lawyer who filed an impeachment complaint against her.

Lorenzo Gadon claimed that the Chief Justice on-leave paid off the IBP officers, which was why they were on her side and against the impeachment complaint and the quo warranto petition, questioning the validity of her appointment, filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida.

Gadon made the claim in a speech before female troops from the military, police, Coast Guard, Bureau of Immigration, and Bureau of Customs, among others.

He appealed to his audience not to have an impression of him as someone who hated women because of his attempt to have Sereno ousted.

“The reason why I filed an impeachment case against Chief Justice Sereno was because of her own fault and it is obvious from the results of the House [of Representatives]committee on justice that she had committed so many corrupt acts,” Gadon said during a speech at the 1st Women Empowerment Forum for female law enforcers at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

Among the accusations hurled by Gadon against Sereno was her alleged failure to release the benefits of judges who have passed away to their survivors.

It was this “inaction” that prompted him to file an impeachment complaint before the House of Representatives, Gadon said.

“In fact, it has been two years since it was not approved…majority of those judges are female, 95 percent are female, and their age was at about 80 years old. They failed to receive benefits even if it was under the law,” he said.

“The reason why was because they want to save the budget of the judiciary that was already allotted for those under the Sereno Supreme Court, including the allowances to IBP officials,” Gadon said. “You can see that the IBP officials have been siding with her (Sereno).”

Meanwhile, Jojo Lacanilao, one of the lawyers of Sereno, disputed the claims made by Gadon, who served as lawyer for former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

“He is again lying and perjuring himself,” Lacanilao told reporters in a text message.

“Atty. Gadon is full of lies just like the impeachment complaint he filed. He also has no evidence on the accusations he was hurling against CJ [Chief Justice] Sereno,” he added.

Sereno is facing impeachment for alleged corruption, betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution.

The House justice committee has found probable cause to impeach Sereno and its recommendation would be presented before the plenary for final approval.

Once carried, the House will turn over its recommendation to the Senate, which will sit as an impeachment court to try Sereno’s case. DEMPSEY REYES