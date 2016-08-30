Gaisano Grand Cup fires off Sept 24

DAVAO CITY: The 2016 Gaisano Grand Cup inter-school basketball tournament opens on September 24 with more than 100 teams, at the Gaisano Grand Citimall Sky Gym in Ilustre St. here.

A total of 105 teams will see action in seven divisions, according to new league commissioner Rael Diaz.

The long-running league, dubbed “The Game of the Rising Sun”, will still be sanctioned by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Davao City.

The league will have the Mini (Elementary) for 12-Under (born 2004), Cadet (High School) for 14-Under (born 2002), Junior Division 1 for 17 Under (born 1999), Junior Division 2 for 17-Under (born 1999), Junior Girls for 17-Under (born 1999), College Men for 24-Under (born 1992), and College Women for 24-Under (born 1992).

The new management committee is also composed of the Women’s National Collegiate Athletic Association (WNCAA) Mindanao head Dr. Arlene de Vera, Pastor Eladio Varguez and former GS Cup Commissioner Ryan Ramiterri.

A coaches’ meeting will be held on September 10 at 1 p.m. while the Team Captain’s forum (9 a.m. to 12 nn) and Coaches’ forum (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.) will both be held on September 17.

The deadline for the submission of team gallery is on Sept. 21 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Entertainment area, fifth level of the Gaisano Grand Citimall.

A colorful grand opening is set on Sept. 24 starting at 1 p.m.

“Schedule of games will also be posted at the GG CUP Facebook Page,” said Diaz.

For details contact 09213903659 or davaobasketball@yahoo.com.

PNA