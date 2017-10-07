Galaxy Battles 2 slated in PH Arena

Galaxy Battles Dota World Season 2, to be held at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan in January 2018, aims to break the the highest number of crowd attendance in an electronic-sports (e-sports) tournament Guiness World Record .

Advertisements

“So the indoor stadium (Philippine Arena) actually has a maximum capacity of 60,000 and we’re targeting to fill the whole stadium,” said Malaysian general manager Ian Tan of Fall out Gaming and Purpose Win during Friday’s news conference at the Samsung Hall in SM Aura in Taguig City.

“If I’m not mistaken, the current record holder is approximately 45, 000 capacity crowd,” he added.

The regional invitational qualifiers and the open qualifiers of the tournament will be played in China, Southeast Asia, Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, North America and South America. The qualifying period will determine the top eight qualifying slots for the Galaxy Battles qualifiers.

The tournament offers a total of $1 million cash prizes.