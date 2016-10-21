Galedo finishes 2nd in Jelajah Malaysia Stage 4

Team captain Mark Galedo finished second in stage four of the 2016 Jelajah Malaysia on Friday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The 7Eleven Sava Road Bike Philippines cyclist registered two hours, 38 minutes and 27 seconds in the 124.8-kilometer stage from Machang to Gong Badak district behind leading rider Muhamad Azman of NSC Mycron-Malaysia.

The 31-year-old Galedo pulled away from the peloton during the last 25 kilometers of the race and never turn his back to secure a podium finish in that stage.

Galedo’s teammates Felipe Marcelo finished 21st, Nelson Martin 24th, Rustom Lim 39th, Jesse Ewart 42nd and Edgar Nieto 45th.

The 7Eleven SRBP team is still No.2 in the Team Classification, 11 minutes behind frontrunner Pishgaman Giant Team of Iran.

Ewart, on the other hand, is on top of the Youth Classification division.

During the 169km Gua Musang-Pasir Puteh third stage, the SRBP cyclists were far behind the top finishers.

Lim finished23rd, Galedo 33rd and Nieto 35th.

Team Philippines is aiming for another good performance in stage five.

Jelajah Malaysia is a 2.2 category race and a certified UCI (International Cycling Union) Asia Tour event.

