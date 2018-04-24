Galvez aims to end insurgency, terrorism

NEWLY installed Armed Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr. is aiming to put an end to the communist insurgency and violent extremism in the country within his term.

Brig. Gen. Bienvenido Datuin, spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), made the statement as he noted that Galvez’ goals called for the “vigorous implementation” of the Development Support and Security Plan (DSSP) Kapayapaan, the counter-insurgency program of the military under the Duterte administration.

“Both threats (insurgency and terrorism) to security are equally important and will be simultaneously addressed in coordination with the LGUs (local government units) and other sectors of the society,” Datuin told reporters in a text message.

The DSSP Kapayapaan has been condemned by the communists, claiming it would also result in a “crackdown” on human rights advocates. It was introduced under AFP chief Eduardo Año, now officer in charge of the interior department.

Año had said that the program was a continuation of the Internal Peace and Security Plan (IPSP) Bayanihan, implemented under the previous administration of Benigno Aquino 3rd.

Apart from ending insurgency and terrorism in the Philippines, Datuin also said Galvez would focus on safeguarding the country’s territorial waters including the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) and the Philippine Rise (Benham Rise).

Datuin has also committed to support the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in fighting illegal drugs.

A security official, who requested anonymity, said it would take years to end the communist insurgency, noting that the military was moving at a slow pace.

“The truth is, the core group must be captured first. If the core group has not been apprehended, whatever acts will be implemented, they won’t surrender,” the official said.

“The leadership is the one giving the directions while the rest are just palliative or just mere ideology,” he added.

The communist core group, the source said, includes communist leaders Benito and Wilma Tiamzon, Alan Jazmines and Tirso Alcantara.

“They have escaped. They will always be there organizing until you destroy them. They were already captured yet they were released so it will take another, for me, five to 10 years again,” the official said.

About 50 supporters of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) staged a lightning rally in Quezon City on Monday to mark the group’s 45th founding anniversary, causing heavy traffic, according to a radio report.

The report said the rallyists gathered on the intersection of Cubao and Edsa where they blocked rush hour traffic for about 20 minutes, incurring the ire of motorists.

Clad in white and covered in red masks, the rallyists held banners and small signages calling President Rodrigo Duterte a “fascist terrorist” and citing the need to “strengthen the NDFP and carry forward the people’s democratic revolution.”

The rallyists dispersed after the reading of a brief statement in support of the NDFP, the report said.

Police arrived after the rallyists left, the report said.

WITH GLEE JALEA