Galvez is AFP chief; Albayalde gets PNP

MALACAÑANG on Thursday announced the appointments of Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez, Jr. as the new chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Director Oscar Albayalde as the new Philippine National Police (PNP) chief.

Galvez, head of the AFP Western Mindanao Command, will replace the retiring Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero.

Albayalde takes over from Director General Ronald de la Rosa, who is also retiring.

Galvez will take his oath of office on April 18. Guerrero was supposed to retire on December 12, 2017, but his term was extended by Duterte until this month.

De la Rosa was scheduled to retire in January upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56. The President however extended his tenure, although he wanted the former Davao City police chief to take over the Bureau of Corrections.

Peace maker

Galvez was picked by Duterte out of the three names submitted by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana earlier this week.

“I would like to thank the President for the trust and confidence. I would like to take this opportunity and I will do

my best with honor, integrity and loyalty…I will serve the best that I can,” Galvez told reporters.

“My experience as a peace maker will be an advantage,” he added.

Albayalde vowed not to break the trust and confidence bestowed on him by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Albayalde, the Metro Manila police chief, told reporters he felt elated and thankful for the trust given to him by the President and de la Rosa.

“I will not betray the trust and confidence that was given to me. That is my promise to them,” he said.

PNP spokesman Chief Supt. John Bulalacao welcomed the appointment of Albayalde.

“The 185,000-strong PNP uniformed and non uniformed personnel will give its full support to his leadership. His proven track record of service assures us that the policies of the government relative to public order and safety will be sustained,” he said.

with DEMPSEY REYES AND ROY D.R. NARRA