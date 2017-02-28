Gambia military chief sacked as clear-out gains pace

BANJUL, Gambia: Gambia’s President Adama Barrow has fired the head of the armed forces, General Ousman Badjie, as he continues a clear-out of senior officials linked to the despotic rule of his predecessor. Badjie has been replaced by General Masanneh Kinteh, a former ambassador to Cuba and a special military adviser to Barrow since January. As he took over from Badjie, Kinteh told reporters at defence headquarters in Banjul: “My immediate priority as chief of defence staff is to bring back the confidence in the troops to lift their morale.” He added that he wanted to boost civil-military relations, which have “eroded over the period as a result of the political impasse.” An army source told Agence France-Presse that Badjie, who is set to be posted abroad, had handed over his official car and documents. Barrow retook his oath of office on February 18, a month after he was sworn in across the border in neighbouring Senegal during a tense power struggle with his predecessor Yahya Jammeh.

