Gambling lords using dummies to operate Small Town Lottery, says former gaming manager

GAMBLING lords are using dummies to operate the Small Town Lottery (STL) of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) as a cover-up for “jueteng,” the popular illegal numbers game, a resource person at the Senate hearing on the embattled state-run charity organization said on Monday.

Antonio Bago, a former police officer, who worked as provincial manager of Even Chance Gaming Corp. in Camarines Sur from March 2010 to February 2011, admitted before the Committee on Games and Amusement that he was aware that alleged gambling lord, Bong Pineda, owned the firm and that he was using a certain Nestor Napa as dummy to be able to operate STL in Camarines Sur and the Visayas.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, chairman of the committee, asked Bago if he was able to talk to Pineda directly when he was working with Even Chance, to which he said no but added that his only link to Pineda was through younger brother Antonio.

Bago said he was introduced to the younger Pineda by his father-in-law, whom he identified as “Tata Ore”.

He admitted that when he was provincial manager for Even Chance, the corporation came up with a system that would enable it to operate STL and “jueteng” at the same time.

Bago said that during his time, the average income of PCSO in Camarines Sur alone was about P5 million a day but not everything was remitted to the agency.

Lacson said revenues from gambling operations during Bago’s time was much bigger than the current STL revenues being remitted by Even Chance to the PSCO, which was P61 million per month or about P1.8 million combined daily average from Camarines Sur and Naga City.

Camarines Sur Rep. Luis Ray Villafuerte, who was also present at the Senate hearing insisted that the Pineda’s Even Chance violated the law because it was using dummies, adding that there have been reports that apart from Camarines Sur, Pineda also managed to operate in other parts of the country.

Lacson said that it has been clear based on the information obtained by the committee that the PCSO failed to collect the potential revenues from STL and despite claiming that it was able to increase its collection form STL, it was still not enough.

The senator warned the PCSO that if the agency would not be able to collect the correct revenues from STL, then the committee may decide not to include STL in the bill that seeks to update the PCSO charter. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA