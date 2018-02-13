‘Gambling lords using dummies to run STL’

DUMMIES were used by big-time gambling lords to continue their illegal numbers game operation through the Small Town Lottery (STL) game of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), a former police officer claimed on Monday.

At the resumption of the Senate games and amusement committee hearing on the controversies hounding the charity agency, a former provincial manager of gaming firm Evenchance confirmed that Authorized Agent Corporations (AAC) have been using their STL permit to operate “jueteng.”

Evenchance was operated by alleged gambling lord Rodolfo “Bong” Pineda.

Antonio Bago, who worked as provincial manager of Even-Chance Gaming Corp. in Camarines Sur, said Evenchance was owned by alleged gambling lord Rodolfo “Bong” Pineda. He added that Pineda used Nestor Napa as dummy for the company to be able to operate STL in Camarines Sur.

Bago however admitted that he never met Pineda.

He said Evenchance came up with a system that would enable it to operate STL and “jueteng” at the same time.

The average daily income of the company in Camarines Sur was about P5 million but not everything was remitted to the PCSO.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson said the revenue from gambling operation during Bago’s time was much bigger than the present STL earnings being remitted by Evenchance which was P61 million per month.

Camarines Sur Rep. Luis Ray Villafuerte, who was also present in the Senate hearing, insisted that Evenchance violated the law because it used dummies.