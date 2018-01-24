Gambling operator Atong Ang admits meeting with PCSO over lottery operation

GAMBLING operator Charlie “Atong” Ang admitted on Wednesday that he met with officials of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) in 2016 but claimed that it was Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd who arranged it.

Ang was accused by PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan of trying to corner the STL operation in the country but was rejected by the PCSO.

Balutan claimed that Sandra Cam, whom President Rodrigo Duterte appointed as a board member of the PCSO, accompanied Ang to his office merely a week after he was appointed to the PCSO and offered to remit P200 million monthly from STL if he would be allowed to operate the game nationwide.

At the resumption on Wednesday of the hearing by the Senate games and amusement committee on the controversies surrounding the PCSO, Ang admitted that he met with former Chairman Jorge Corpuz and Balutan on September 14, 2016.

But months before the meeting, Ang claimed that he was able to talk to Duterte in Davao and discussed with him the problem facing the PCSO and that the institution was allegedly being used as front for illegal activities.

Months after the meeting with the President, Ang said he received a call from Cam who informed him that Bello asked her to bring him at the PCSO to meet with Corpuz and Balutan.

The gambling operator claimed that Bello wanted him to help PCSO increase its revenue collection and improve its performance.

Ang said it was Balutan who welcomed him upon his arrival at the PCSO office and told him that it was good to know that he would be helping the agency.

“Mr. Atong mabuti magkakausap tayo dito at least mapapagusapan natin kung pano maayos at yang si Corpuz na corrupt na ng kabila yan (it is good that we would have a chance to talk and discuss how we could address the problem. Corpuz has already been corrupted),” Ang told the committee quoting Balutan.

He also said the nothing was resolved in the meeting because Corpuz did not take him seriously. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA