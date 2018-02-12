Gamboa battles JRU in PBA D-League

Gamboa Coffee Mix-St. Clare College eyes to sustain its winning form when it takes on Jose Rizal University (JRU) today in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 at the JCSGO Gym in Quezon City.

The Coffee Lovers seek to stretch their two-game winning streak in their 4 p.m. tussle with the Heavy Bombers.

Gamboa-St. Clare made quick work of Batangas-Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC), 104-81, then torched Mila’s Lechon, 70-58, to bag its first back-to-back wins of the season.

Coming off easy victories, Gamboa head coach Jinino Manansala warns his men of complacency as they aim for a bigger target ahead.

”It’s good that we won two games. But, like what I told my players, it’s still a long competition so we need to work really hard,” said Manansala.

”We cannot relax because our target here is to make it to the top eight,” he added.

Manansala is expected to bank anew on his prized recruit Trevis Jackson and foreign student-athlete Mohammed Pare. Filipino-American guard Jackson averaged 24.5 points while Malian center Pare normed a double-double of 13 markers and 14.5 rebounds in their past two wins.

Jose Rizal U, on the other hand, tries to regain its footing after suffering its first loss at the hands of a Prince Eze-led University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, 72-88, last week.

The Bombers had a two-win start before dropping their third assignment, which witnessed Eze become the fifth player in D-League history to tally a triple-double.

JRU’s young mentor Gio Lasquety will look to lean on lanky forward Leonardo Esguerra, who finished with 21 points and eight rebounds in their previous outing.

The two squads share the third spot with idle Akari-Adamson University on identical 2-1 win-loss records.

Meanwhile, a retooled AMA Online Education and Batangas-EAC battle for a breakthrough victory in the curtain-raiser at 2 p.m.

AMA is expected to parade its latest additions in former PBA cager Mark Andaya and collegiate stalwart Arvin Tolentino.

Both the Titans and the Generals are winless in three games.