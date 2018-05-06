Game changer in the camera phone market

On its 4th year, OPPO PH Marketing Director Jane Wan shares sales milestones of the ‘selfie expert’ smartphone

OPPO Philippines’ Brand Marketing Director Jane Wan announced that OPPO has sold over 4 million smartphones in the Philippines since 2014 during the F7 launching at Marriott Grand Ballroom.

OPPO’s newly launched F7 smartphone grabbed the number one spot in the MemoXpress’ new top 10 list, curated from April 23 to 29.The overall list also included two more OPPO units: OPPO A83 on the third place and the new Oppo A71 2018 on the 6th spot.



Memo Xpress has one of the biggest numbers of stores nationwide with its own weekly hitlist chart, one of the more reliable indicators of actual sales in the Philippines.

The same number one unit today, OPPO F7 handset also broke the first-day sales record of OPPO as it sold 37, 697 units on its first day (April 19) exceeding the 33,000 units sold by the F5 on its first day of release in October last year.

“This new record is a sign of our growth in the market and a challenge to push ourselves to give the best experience to our customers,” said OPPO Philippines Brand Marketing Director Jane Wan who also reported during the F7 launch that OPPO has sold 4 million smartphones in the Philippines since it was introduced in 2014.

New flagship model

Celebrating its 4th year in the country, OPPO Philippines launched its new flagship model OPPO F7, the world’s first 25MP front-facing camera on a smartphone with the latest Sony IMX576 sensor HDR for clear and blacklight-worthy selfies. It featured the improved A1 Beauty Technology 2.0 that analyzes the face in more than 296 recognition spots and beautifies it in three individual zones.

The Oppo F7 also has a 6.23 FHD+ Super Full Screen display, 12nm octa-core processor with two dedicated AI cores, and a 3400mAh battery with AI management.

“The OPPO F7 definitely changes—and upgrades—the selfie game of users with its groundbreaking features,” said Eason de Guzman, OPPO Philippines public relations manager during the launching.

“With a best-in-class 25MP front-facing camera, improved performance for multi-tasking, and a sleek, stylish body, the F7 will surely be a hit among Filipino smartphone users and selfie enthusiasts.”

Young actor Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto, known among their fans as “Joshlia” were also introduced as the OPPO F7’s celebrity ambassadors and the brand’s spokespersons for its advocacy against online bashing, during the launching.

According to Julia, “This project with OPPO is so timely. We truly believe in the message of the campaign and we’re glad that OPPO has empowered us to the inspiring message of capturing and showing the real you with more people.”

“I’m happy that OPPO chose us to be the endorsers of the F7, which is for me is

the pinakamagandang model ng OPPO to date. All the features we want in a smartphone, they brought together in one unit,” Joshua added.

Camera phone

But more than these specifications, Wan reiterated, PPO products make [consumers]feel great and that’s how we connect with young people.”

Wan added in a separate exclusive interview with The Manila Times that according to OPPO’s sales team, OPPO provides excellent smartphone photography experience to over 200 millionyoung people around the world but clarified also that a growing number of other selfie enthusiasts in various age group are enjoying OPPO.

For 10 years, camera phone brand OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs.

OPPO also started the era of selfie beautification and was the first brand to launch smartphones with 5MP and 16MP front cameras. It’s also the first brand to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the ultra HD feature and the 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology.

Selfie expert

OPPO was introduced in the Philippines on April 2014 and in 2016 launched its Selfie Expert F series worldwide that drove a selfie trend in the smartphone industry.

“Since OPPO has been focusing on selfie technology breakthroughs and innovated selfie beautification, we found out that young people, especially young Filipinos, love taking selfies and because OPPO wants to cater to customers’ needs, we introduced F1, the first Selfie Expert F series,” explained Wan.

On the same year in 2016, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to the International Data Center, a premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets.

From then on, OPPO launched F1 plus, F1 S, F3, F3 plus, F5 and now F7.

All of these F series were very successful in terms of sales especially the F1S and now the new F7 that ranks number one recently is a testimony that OPPO will continue to strive to get better, pointed out Wan.

Growing OPPO reach

Besides the Philippines, OPPO is present in 31 countries and most recently in Russia and Japan.

Among the Southeast Asian countries, OPPO decided to tap the Philippines first because of its fast growing economy, explained Wan who also added that OPPO’s aim is to provide the best products with excellent product designs and technology for its customers.

We are very happy and grateful for the support we’ve been experiencing in the Philippines and because of that, we will strive to get better, said Wan.

She also added, I believe our real competitor is ourselves because we really want to keep doing better than ever, better than our previous products so our clients will keep choosing us and recommend our products to others.”

Wan also explained that it’s been the tradition of OPPO to launch up to two units every year because by doing this, we can focus on doing real good products that can cater to our customers’ needs. From our research data, a high percentage of previous users continually choose OPPO because they are happy with our products and that for us is a success.”

Wan also added that one of the secrets OPPO’s success is that 展e listen to our customers and we think bigger than the box.”

Wan concluded, OPPO is a brand, OPPO is a choice, and OPPO is a lifestyle.