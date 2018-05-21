‘Game of Thrones’ stars headline ‘AsiaPOP Comicon’

Now on its fourth year, “AsiaPOP Comicon Manila”—the biggest and much-awaited pop culture convention in the region—recently unveiled its first batch of celebrity headliners and guests for the 2018 edition.

Slated to happen from July 27 to 29 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, APCC Manila 2018 promises a whole new level of geek and experience.

“Every year, we promise a bigger and better AsiaPOP Comicon Manila and we will never disappoint our fans who have supported us since year one. We continue to bring unique talent and content to APCC Manila, from superstars to artists who have made indelible impact on the pop culture scene,” Al Ahli Holding Group Marketing and International Business director Abdulla Mahmood said in a press conference.

“The Universal Events and Entertainment team is in sync with the APCC audience to understand which TV shows, movies, talents, artists and content resonate well in the region and continuously work to offer them a memorable experience filled with surprises that put Manila on a global pop culture map with such event,” he added.

Leading the first batch of Hollywood actors to grace APCC Manila 2018 is Finn Jones who is making his way to Manila as the titular role in the popular series “Iron Fist,” a role he reprised in the Marvel Universe series “Luke Cage” and “The Defenders.” Jones is set to be back for Iron Fists’s second season.

In addition to playing the Defender, Jones is also well-known for his role as the Knight of Flowers, Loras Tyrell, in the sweeping HBO fantasy series “Game of Thrones.”

Jones will be joined by on-screen partner Jessica Henwick in leading the lineup. The English actress, who plays the female lead Colleen Wing in Marvel’s Iron Fist is also well-known for her role of Nymeria Sand in Game of Thrones. Henwick was also seen in the global blockbuster “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Henwick is currently filming for the second season of Iron Fist and has recently completed 20th Century Fox’s “Underwater,” alongside Kristen Stewart and T.J. Miller, which is set to be released later in 2018.

Cosplay

APCC Manila also revealed its initial lineup of Cosplay Authority Global Challenge (The CAGE) judges including Canvas Cosplay and Leon Chiro. The CAGE, which has Singer Philippines as one of its main sponsors, is the biggest cosplay competition in the region with cash and other prizes worth around $18,000.

Canvas Cosplay, whose real name is Philip Odango, is an award-winning Filipino American costume designer. He is best known for his cosplay of Maui from Disney’s Moana, which was recognized by Disney’s head of animation as “The Real Maui.”

Chiro, an award-winning cosplayer from Italy, is well-known for his videogame character cosplays that feature weapons and handmade accessories. Chiro will be making his first appearance in Manila through APCC.

International creative artists

Joining the pool of talented and creative artists who will grace APCC Manila 2018 are Alex Sinclair, Lan Medina, Mike McKone, Phil Noto, Brian Muir, Whilce Portacio, and Simone Legno who will showcase their talents and works to thousands of pop culture enthusiasts from all over the region.

Mexican comic-book colorist Alex Sinclair is best known for his collaborations with comic artists Jim Lee and Scott Williams. He has previously worked on Astro City, Alan Moore’s Top 10, Harley Quinn, Batman: Hush, Superman, and WildCATs, among others.

Multi-awarded comic book illustrator Lan Medina is the first Filipino artist to win the prestigious Will Eisner Comic Industry Award for his work Fables (for Best Serialized Story/Vertigo-DC Comics) and is well-known for his work on Marvel Comics such as Venom Carnage, Cable / Deadpool, Silver Surfer, and the Punisher. He is also known for his work on DC Comics that includes his creation of a solo comic book for MERA, Queen of Atlantis, which is a character from the pages of Aquaman.

Mike McKone’s first published work was for DC Comics’ Justice League of America and Marvel Comics’ Punisher series. He has also worked on “Teen Titans,” “Amazing Spider-Man,” and “Fantastic Four.” His recent projects include Avengers graphic novel: Endless Wartime and Justice League United.

American painter and comic book artist Phil Noto is known for his works Jonah Hex, X-23, Uncanny X-Force, and Black Widow. His work with Gerry Duggan, The Infinite Horizon, earned him an Eisner nomination for Best New Series. Noto also had a 10-year stint with Disney as clean-up artist for animated works such as “The Lion King,”” Pocahontas,” “Mulan,” “Tarzan,” “Lilo & Stitch,” and “Brother Bear.”

As one of the most respected sculptors and a veteran artist in the film industry, Brian Ian Muir has been working in film for over 48 years and is best known for his work on Star Wars that led to his well-received autobiography “In the Shadow of Vader.”

Coming back for the fourth time are Filipino-American comic book artist and writer Whilce Portacio and the creative director and co-founder of Tokidoki, Simone Legno.

Portacio has done notable works which include the titles Uncanny X-men, X-Factor, The Punisher, Heroes Reborn: Iron Man, Wetworks and Spawn, among others. Besides being the co-founder of the Image Comics, Portacio is currently working independently for DC and Marvel.

For his part, toy artist Simone Legno of Tokidoki is all set to bring the brand’s crazy-kawaii cool style to the event. World-famous artist and graphic illustrator Legno is best known for being one of the brains behind art giant Tokidoki, through which he has collaborated with names such as Karl Lagerfeld, LeSportsac, Onitsuka Tiger, Barbie, SEPHORA, Marvel, and Hello Kitty, among others.

More exciting announcements of APCC’s partnerships with Marvel, Netflix, and other studios confirmed to return this year are expected to roll out soon.