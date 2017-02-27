‘Game of Thrones’ actor, UK’s tallest man, dies at 36

LONDON: “Game of Thrones” actor Neil Fingleton, who was named Britain’s tallest man, has died of suspected heart failure at 36, according to the London-based Tall Persons Club.

Standing at 232.5 centimeters (seven feet and six inches), he was best known for his role of Mag The Mighty in an episode of the hit American television show.

“Sadly it has come to our attention that Neil Fingleton, Britain’s Tallest man, passed away on Saturday,” a statement posted on the Tall Persons Club Facebook page read.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family,” it also said.

Born in 1980 in Durham, northern England, Fingleton started his career as a professional basketball player for teams in the United States and Spain, after being awarded a scholarship at the University of North Carolina.

But an injury forced him into early retirement in 2007.

He then started an acting career, appearing in feature films including “X-Men: First Class” and “Jupiter Ascending,” and in television on Doctor Who.

In 2014, he joined the cast of “Game of Thrones.”

Tributes poured in on social media.

“Game of Thrones” actor Ian Whyte took to Twitter writing: “Very sad to hear of the tragic passing of Neil Fingleton. He followed his dreams. Rest in peace”.

Gary Windle, a fan of the show, tweeted a picture of himself with the actor, adding: “Rip to the giant that is Neil Fingleton, Mag the Mighty, Game of Thrones, rest in peace mate, gutted.”

In a 2006 interview to the Guinness Book of Records, Fingleton explained that he was seven feet tall by the time he was 11 and that he stopped growing at 18.

“I have never been self conscious about my height,” he said at the time.

“I never let my height play a negative part in my life… This is the only bad thing about being tall—the stupid remarks and questions. Other than that, being tall is great.” AFP

