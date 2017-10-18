Gamolo-Magcalayo gains share of Nat’l Pro-am lead

Jelbert Gamolo and Jolo Magcalayo closed out the way they started—in scorching fashion—as they shot a four-under 68 to force a tie with the Raymond Gonzales-Iñigo Raymundo pair in the second round of the ICTSI National Pro-am Open at the Mt. Malarayat Golf and Country Club in Lipa City, Batangas on Wednesday.

Advertisements

Gamolo and Magcalayo rattled off three straight birdies to open their bid on No. 7 of Mt. Lubo then checked a rollercoaster ride with back-to-back birdies from No. 5 as they rebounded from an opening 74 with a 32-36 card for a two-under 142.

Gonzales and Raymundo actually threatened to pull away with a solid start from No. 11, which they birdied then added four more birdies in the next six holes that thrust them into the lead despite a first round 73.

But they fumbled with two bogeys at the front, recovered the strokes with an tap-in eagle on the par-4 No. 7 after Raymundo hit a monster 3-wood tee shot from 290 yards but made a double-bogey on the par-5 No. 9 for a 38-31-69.

“We played a solid game and our games complemented with each other,” said the 22-year-old Gamolo.

In contrast, first round leader Justin Quiban and Moulay Rhounimi skied to an 82 and tumbled to joint 19th at 152, now 10 strokes off the joint leaders.

Tonton Asistio and Jude Eustaquio wavered with a 73 after a 72 but remained in the hunt for the top P360,000 purse (pro) and trophy and gift prizes (amateur) with a 145 heading to the final 18 holes of the P2 million championship sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Benjie Magada-Carlo Quimzon and Reymon Jaraula-Noel Langamin both hobbled with 75s and slid to joint fourth with Carito Villaroman and Carlo Villaroman, who rebounded with an even 72, at 147 while Elmer Salvador and partner Martin Guiang fired a 71 to move to joint seventh at 148 with Mhark Fernando-Nico Sevilla and Ramil Bisera-Jondi Quibol, who turned in identical 74s.

Jesselito Zaragosa and many-time national champion Rupert Zaragosa and the Rolando Marabe Jr. -Gary Sales pair both rebounded from a pair of 77s with 72s as they shared 10th place at 149.

Only the top 40 teams plus ties out of the starting field of 117 made the cut at 156 with newly crowned Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit winner Clyde Mondilla and young partner Dongbin Seo failing to advance with a 157 after an 80.

Others who advanced were Dante Becierra-Elee Bisera (74-150), Elmer Saban-Paolo Wong (75-150), Edward Senadan-Josh Jorge (73-150) and James Lam-Paolo Olives (76-150); Jhonnel Ababa-Dave Hernandez (73-151), Jobim Carlos-Lester Lagman (73-151) and Joseph Suarez-Jama Reyes (76-151).