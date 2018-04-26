‘Gap in perceptions’ may lead to wider Middle East war – analysts

TEHRAN: Analysts fear a wider Middle Eastern war is brewing between Iran and its rivals, Israel and Saudi Arabia, warning that their failure to understand each other’s intentions threatens to tear the region apart.

“We will not allow Iranian entrenchment in Syria, no matter the price to pay,” Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman declared this month.

His comments followed air strikes on Syria’s T-4 airbase, which killed seven Iranian personnel.

Israel did not claim responsibility, but the raid was widely seen as its first direct attack on Iranian assets and a worrying sign of how Syria’s seven-year conflict could escalate into a wider regional war.

The Middle East is mired in what the International Crisis Group calls a dangerous “gap in perceptions that has locked Iran and its rivals in an escalatory spiral of proxy fights that is destroying the region.”

With Iranian-backed militias entrenched in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, Iran’s rivals worry it is seeking to dominate the region and gather forces for an attack on Israel.

But the ICG said Iran sees quite the opposite, “a region dominated by powers with superior military capabilities,” and only supported the Syrian government because it feared losing one of its few allies and being encircled by jihadist forces.

Many Iranians find the idea they are the destabilizing force in the region hard to stomach, given recent actions by Saudi Arabia.

“It’s not Iran who imprisons foreign prime ministers like Saudi Arabia does,” University of Tehran professor Mohammad Marandi told Agence France-Presse, referring to Lebanese premier Saad Hariri who announced his resignation from Riyadh last year, followed by a lengthy stay in the Saudi capital.

“And in Yemen, despite three years of imposing starvation and war with Western help, the Saudis have failed to gain any significant victory,” Marandi added.

“They engage in war, they kidnap prime ministers and they spread Wahhabi extremism… and somehow Iran is the one portrayed as pursuing some sort of expansionist policy.”

The Saudi position on Iran can appear contradictory.

Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman told CBS News last month that Iran’s army and economy were greatly inferior to those of the Sunni kingdom, but he also presents Shiite-dominated Iran as seeking control of the whole region.

“Critics may downplay Saudi concerns about Iranian expansionism, accusing Riyadh of ‘seeing an Iranian behind every tree’,” said Ali Shihabi, director of the pro-Saudi, Washington-based think tank, Arabia Foundation.

“But . . . one by one the Saudis watched as (Iran’s) proxy forces captured their neighbors: Lebanon, Iraq, Syria,” he told Agence France-Presse.

Iran’s position has its own contradictions.

It says it will never initiate conflict with Israel, but its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned the “Zionist regime” will not exist in 25 years.

