GAP wants lower age eligibility for SEA Games

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) President Cynthia Carrion will appeal to the Asian Gymnastics Union to lower the age eligibility of gymnasts competing in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games slated on August 19 to 31 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Carrion is making the same appeal made by other gymnastics association officials from Southeast Asia arguing that senior level gymnasts are more prone to injuries when competing.

Carrion suggests that the age eligibility should cover 17-under and 18-above categories.

The aforementioned will qualify Carlos Edriel Yulo, who won four medals in the Mikhail Voronin Cup in Moscow, Russia last December 2016.

Yulo bagged the gold in still rings and the silver in vault and parallel bars events. He also copped the bronze in the individual all-around category.

Carrion believes Yulo could win medals for the Philippines in the biennial SEA Games.

The discussion whether to lower the age eligibility of athletes will be discussed during a meeting in February before submitting the final decision to the Olympic Council of Asia.