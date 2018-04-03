Garbage collector returns P.5M in trash bag

DESPITE having a toddler on sick bay, a garbage collector refused to get tempted by money and returned a plastic bag containing almost P500,000 in Baliuag, Bulacan on Monday.

On Black Saturday, Emmanuel Romano, who is detailed at the Baliuag municipal sanitation unit, found the cash inside a plastic bag along with trash papers while he and his companions were segregating the collected garbage

from the households in Barangay Tangos.

Romano immediately went to the village hall of Barangay Poblacion and surrendered the money.

“My heart skipped a beat when I saw the money. I did not pick it up right away then I put it in a corner and did not tell my companions about it,” he said.

It was learned that Romano lives in a shanty and his newly born child is sick.

But despite being in such situation, Romano said he never thought of taking the money.

“I did not get tempted by the money that could have made us rich so I just surrendered it,” he said.

The owner of the money, Consuelo de Guzman, a doctor, reported to the municipal sanitation office that the money was accidentally placed in a garbage bag on Friday night and was picked up by the village collectors.

The barangay (village) chairman of Poblacion accompanied Romano to return the money to De Guzman gave the garbage collector P20,000 cash reward for his honesty.

De Guzman also assured to pay for the medical expenses of Romano’s child.

Baliwag Mayor Ferdie Estrella commended Romano for his honesty and will be given a plaque of recognition and cash incentive.

The village chairman said they will also help Romano build his house and will raise his salary.

with FREDERICK SILVERIO