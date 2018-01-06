Garcia, Bayhon struggle in World Chinese 8-Ball

Filipino cue masters Roland Garcia and Eric Enriquez Bayhon suffered defeats in the second round and were relegated to the losers’ bracket of the 2018 World Chinese 8-Ball Masters qualifying round being held at the Olympic Stadium in Qinhuangdao City, China.

Garcia, runner-up in the 2017 World 9-Ball Championship, absorbed a 1-13 decision against reigning World Pool Series Grand champion Klenti Kaci of Albania while Bayhon lost to unheralded Chan Ken Kweng of Singapore via the same scoreline (1-13).

Garcia advanced to the second round by virtue of his 13-0 demolition of Jorge Castillo of Spain in the first round while Bayhon earned an opening-round bye.

Garcia and Bayhon must win their remaining games to secure a spot in the main event of the tournament which offers $151,000 to the champion and $45,250 to the runner-up.

Up next for Garcia is Carlos Garcia of Spain while Bayhon takes on Jin Zhongzhe of France.

Only eight spots are up for grabs in the final qualifying event.

Leading the main draw players are reigning World 9-Ball Championship winner Carlo Biado, defending World 8-Ball Masters champion Gareth Potts of Great Britain, Shane Van Boening of the United States, Karl Boyes of Great Britain and Andew Wroblewski of Canada.

Asia has the most number of qualifiers in the main event led by host China with 24 players followed by Japan with four, Singapore with two, and one each from South Korea, Myanmar and the Philippines.

The qualified Chinese masters are Wu Zhenyu, Shi Hanqing, Gong Haifeng, Zhang Kunpeng, Xi Hongyu, Xia Hongyan, Meng Fanyu, Zheng Yubo, Liu Chuang, An Hongyu, Yu Guangyu, Zhao Yunbiao, Lu Xin, Abulajiang, Shi Weida, Shen Chongyang, Wu Hao, Li Hewen, Wang Yang, Chen Shuangyou, Zhang Lei, Shan Hongyu, Yang Fan and Wang Dashuang.