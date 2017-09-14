Garcia leads Generals to victory vs Cardinals

Jerome Garcia exploded for 27 points to lead Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) to an 85-72 whipping of Mapua University on Thursday to keep its Final Four bid alive in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 93 senior basketball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

Garcia, who shot 6-of-12 from the three-point territory, had 20 of the team’s 28 points in the opening period as the Generals seized control of the game en route to a lopsided win to join Letran at fifth spot with 5-6 win-loss mark.

“I told Jerome (Garcia) just do his usual game, just shoot it,” said EAC coach Ariel Sison, who also drew 16 points and 15 rebounds from Sidney Onwubere.

“I hope we can still make it to the top four even though we’re undermanned. We just have to play and keep our will to win,” added Sison, who lost Cameroonian big man Hamadou Laminou to anterior cruciate ligament injury this season.

Laurenz Victoria finished with 15 points to lead the Cardinals, who dropped deeper at the cellar with a 1-11 slate.