Where Gardo’s bike got him

Gardo Versoza’s involvement in biking was just a form of exercise at first, but it happily led to an endorsement deal for a bike brand named Trinx.

At the second annual dealers conference of the bike’s distributor One Trinity Corporation on March 26 , the mainstay of Destined To Be Yours was officially presented as their new endorser.

“Before I got this endorsement, I’ve already been biking as a form of exercise. I’m not getting any younger and even though I used to play tennis before, I became interested in biking. I even made a Facebook Page which I called ‘Cupcake Bikers 143’ whose aim is to reach out to fellow bikers,” Gardo told Roving Eye.

“Besides meeting new bikers, I also wanted to use biking as a form of fund raising activity for the group to help our needy fellowmen. Whenever we schedule a charity ride, for which we charge a nominal fee, part of the proceeds are given to our beneficiaries,” he related.

Proud of his healthy and helpful crew, Gardo shared, “When I started Cupcake Bikers in August 16, 2016, I only knew a few bikers, but eventually, the response became overwhelming. Our bike group now has about 6,000 members. We have male and female members as well as adults and children.”

Come Sunday, April 2, Gardo and his fellow Cupcake members will hold their 18th charity ride. From the participation fees, they will set aside an amount for the needs of three infants, one of whom is scheduled for a liver transplant. His new endorsement meanwhile has pledged to raffle off bikes for those who will join the charity ride.

“Dahil sa premyo na bike from Trinx mas marami ang naging interesado na sumali. We are very pleased kasi nag-e-enjoy na kami sa biking, nakatutulong pa kami in our own little way,” Gardo ended.

***

Will Meg Imperial and Kim Domingo admit that their first meeting was rather unpleasant?

According to Roving Eye’s source, the incident happened during a pictorial. The eyewitness said Kim was first to arrive at the set and kept herself busy by texting on her phone.

Meg, who is known to be sweet and good natured, arrived soon after. When she saw Kim, she approached her fellow-actress and introduced herself.

“Hi, I’m Meg,” she had said and offered her hand. But Kim, rather than give her hand in return just looked at Meg and went back to texting.

Continued the source, the rest of the people who saw what happened were surprised what Kim had done. They all felt sorry for Meg who was just trying to be friendly.

Was Kim absent when they taught manners in school?

***

With Angel Locsin out as the lead actress of the planned new film version of Darna, ABS-CBN actress Bela Padilla has expressed interest to portray the iconic action komiks heroine created by Mars Ravelo.

“If they will call for an audition for the role, I will definitely go. I want to be first in line,” said Bela at an endorsement launch.

“Kahit na sinong babae, artista man o hindi, ay nangangarap na gumanap bilang Darna,” she added.

Darna is an iconic figure in Philippine pop culture, with only top actresses landing her role for TV or movies.

Meanwhile, the mainstay of the top-rating My Dear Heart on ABS-CBN also said she has moved on from her breakup with former boyfriend Neil Arce. And Bela insists she and Neil remain to be good friends.

“Our relationship is even better now that we’re just friends. No one knows me more than Neil, and I wish him the best. We still talk with each other since he’s involved with the new movie I’m doing with Jericho (Rosales). But we’re not getting back together. We’re just happy as we are now.”