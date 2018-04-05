Garin, other Health execs charged over ‘Dengvaxia deaths’

CRIMINAL charges were filed by the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) on Thursday against former Health Secretary Janette Garin and other former officials of the Department of Health over the death of four children inoculated with Dengvaxia.

Charged at the Department of Justice were Garin, Socorro Lupisan and Maria Rosario Capeding of the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM); and other officials involved in the purchase of the vaccine– Vicente Belizario Jr., Kenneth Hartigan-Go, Gertardo Bayugo, Lyndon Lee Suy, Irma Ascuncion, Julius Lecciones, Joyce Ducusin, Rosalind Vianzon, and Mario Baguilod.

Also included in the charge sheet were Sanofi Pasteur Inc. and distributor Zuellig Pharma Corporation.

Sanofi officers named in the complaint were Carlito Realuyo, Sanislas Camart, Jean Louis Grunwald, Jean-Francois Vacherand, Conchita Santos, Jazel Anne Calvo, Pearl Grace Cabali, and Marie Esther De Antoni. Those from Zuellig were Kasigod Jamias, Michael Becker, Ricardo Romulo, Imran Babar Chugtai, Raymund Azurin, Nilo Badiola, John Stokes Davison, Marc Franck, Ashley Gerard Antonio, Ana Liza Peralta, Rosa Maria Chua, Danilo Cahoy, Manuel Concio III, Roland Goco, and Ma. Visitacion Barreiro.

They were charged with four separate complaints of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide under Article 365 of the Revised Penal Code and violation of Republic Act No. 9745 (Anti-Torture Act) and torture.

PAO chief Persida Acosta said the complaints were filed by the families of victims Aejay Bautista, 11; Angelica Pestilos, 10; Lenard Baldonado, 10; and Zandro Colite, 11.

Acosta was tapped by the DoJ to conduct a conduct fact-finding probe and build up cases on criminal liabilities of government personnel and private individuals for the children’s death.

“After inoculation of Dengvaxia, Respondents Garin, et al. did not initiate a full-fledged, active and aggressive monitoring and surveillance of Dengvaxia recipients so as to immediately address any report of serious adverse and life-threatening reactions and events among the latter, thus, resulting to the increasing number of deaths including that of herein victim,” the complaint stated.

Dr. Erwin Erfe, PAO forensic expert, said the victims had severe bleeding. Four of the victims died of organ failure.

“Based on the admissions and declarations of respondents Sanofi Pasteur, Inc., if Dengvaxia is administered to a person who has not yet contracted dengue, that person will have a greater risk of developing severe disease, which would have been otherwise had Dengvaxia not been administered upon him,” the complaint read.

“In so doing, they (respondents) displayed grave recklessness, utter bad faith, lack of foresight, lack of skill, want of care, gross neglect and deliberate, arbitrary and even malicious disregard of the safety and lives of thousands of Filipino children,” it added.

As to the charge of torture act, the PAO pointed out that the respondents “intentionally inoculating the Dengvaxia recipients with an unsafe product undergoing clinical trial, which caused them not only severe pain, exhaustion, disability or dysfunction of one or more parts of the body, but untimely death.”

“We have established the strong link between the mass vaccination and the untimely deaths of the victims,” Acosta told reporters. “The deaths are not just mere coincidental, the deaths are unusual. The mass vaccination was highly suspicious because the children affected were appeared to be healthy.” JOMAR CANLAS