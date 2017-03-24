Garri Concepcion breaks into the concert scene

PLUS: Kaye Dacer back on radio

Gabby Concepcion’s daughter by Grace Ibuna is slated to do a concert at the Music Box, a popular sing-along bar along Timog Avenue.

With a former matinee idol Gabby as father and socialite cum businesswoman as mother, Garri Concepcion revealed that even as a young girl, she already had desire to enter showbiz. Her dream was to become a pop singer.

But mom put her foot down and said that Garri can do whatever she wanted provided she gave her first a diploma.

The little girl who grew up listening to Disney music from movies like The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast and admiring Lea Salonga fulfilled her mother’s wish by taking up a course in HRIM (Hotel and Restaurant Institutional Management) at the De La Salle College of St. Benilde.

Coming from a musically-inclined family, Garri felt a certain affinity with the characters in her favorite Disney movies.

“I also wanted to be princess,” she said, after all, it is every little girl’s dream to be a princess.

Garri was launched as a pop singer a few years ago. But when she steps on the concert stage on March 30, she will be taking on a different route—as a sultry showbiz royalty, going a little bit sexy in her repertoire.

Knowing the burden of being the daughter of a matinee idol, she is aware that all eyes will be on her as she embarks on a showbiz career more seriously than last time.

***

Kaye Dacer is back on the scene after resigning from ABS-CBN’s AM radio DZMM in December. It was a heartfelt tribute for the aksyon lady as she announced her leaving the number one public service program in the country. Probably everyone tuning in that time stopped to listen what she had to say why she was leaving the show that made her earn the trust and love of her listeners.

She served the underprivileged for almost 20 years. She was the voice of the less fortunate citizenry, fighting courageously to get the justice they have long been wanting thru the program.

Dacer is now with DZRJ Radio as president of 8 TriMedia Pro, Inc. which recently expanded its broadcasting horizon.

She still would want to go on board on radio as anchor but aware of the clause in her ABS-CBN contract that stated one can’t do broadcasting work for a year from date of resignation. She said she is thinking of reaching out to her former ABS-CBN bosses regarding this matter.

***

Comedian and TV host Michael V renewed his contract with GMA Network on March 15.

“I have tried doing projects with other networks but it is with GMA where my heart belongs. Besides, I am happy with the good relationship I have with everyone here at GMA, to the point that I no longer treat them as my bosses but as relatives,” the comedian and TV host said, expressing contentment and happiness with his home studio for more than two decades.

At present, Bitoy headlines two of the Network’s multi-awarded programs: the longest-running gag show—Bubble Gang and well-loved family sitcom Pepito Manaloto.