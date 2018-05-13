Gary V. on 4-month rest after surgery

Showbiz and the rest of the nation were shocked exactly a week ago when news broke out that beloved OPM singer Gary Valenciano had undergone an emergency heart surgery from a blocked artery.

Who would have thought that Mr. Pure Energy, a cyclist and fitness buff to boot, would have to endure such a scare?

Like he said in his open letter, even he was surprised when he found out about his condition, more so his family.

Gary V.’s eldest son Paolo, who is now a successful concert director, told In the Know that it was the most alarming thing that has happened to them.

“We were used to dad taking care of us, being there for us, so it definitely felt different to see him on the hospital bed especially after the operation,” he began. “When we were kids, he would be the one to dote on us when we got sick.”

Paolo and his siblings are also amazed how their mom Angeli is handling the situation.

“My mom, she’s really the strong one in the family right now. She was there right before the procedure, and since it was the first time in our family to have that serious a problem, it was my mom who kept us all together—Gab, Kiana and I. This whole challenge really strengthened this family.”

It was Gary V. who decided to go for a check-up when he suddenly felt a different kind of pain in his chest following a performance.

According to Paolo, it was good his dad listened to his body and saw a doctor.

“We’re very thankful that he didn’t have a heart attack. We’re very thankful that we caught it early, and that’s what the doctors are telling us. Buti na lang he felt a little tightness, kung hindi, it would have been a different story.”

As the family saw to arrangements for the emergency operation, Gary V.’s staff went ahead to cancel dozens of shows lined up in his calendar both here and abroad.

According to his doctors, recuperation time is very important and it will take Gary V. at least four months to get his groove back.

If there’s one lesson they learned from the whole ordeal, it’s how early detection can really make a difference, said Paolo.

He shared his dad also promised to talk about what he went through when he’s all better.

* * *

Until next week, ta ta!