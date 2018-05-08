Gary V.’s family ‘shouts for joy’ over ‘major breakthroughs’ in singer’s recovery

SHOUT for joy!

So goes one of OPM icon Gary Valenciano’s greatest hits—a line his family must be singing now what with this very positive update, which The Manila Times received today regarding his condition.

Following his emergency open heart surgery on May 5 to remedy a blocked and thinning major artery, “Day 3” of his recovery, as wife Angeli Pangilinan noted in a text message, showed “major breakthroughs.”

Pangilinan began her update with a very happy vibe as she exclaimed, “Thank you for all your prayers!”

She then detailed, “Four tubes were taken out [from Valenciano today]. Boy, when I saw the 2 0.6-cm width tubes on his stomach taken out by the surgeon, my knees felt like jello.

“Then less than an hour later, Mr. Pure Energy Gary sat up, with the help of 3 nurses. He stood up and walked a few steps to his lazyboy in the CCU (coronary care unit) and gave a HUGE smile when he sat down!

“Baby steps but huge breakthroughs! On the third day he rose again! Halleluiah,” Pangilinan’s text ended.

The entertainment industry and Valenciano’s supporters have been on prayer vigil since news broke about his surgery on Monday. The multi-awarded singer whose career spans over three decades wrote an open letter just before going under the knife to be sure the public only receives facts about his condition.

Physically active despite living with Type 1 diabetes for four decades now, the 53-year-old singer related how his heart was still very strong but that his chronic condition affected his major artery.

Professional as ever, Valenciano apologized for scheduled commitments he has had to cancel over the last two weeks and assured the public his faith was getting him through this difficult time.

“I believe in my God who restores; my God who heals, and rescues, my God who is my strength, and my God who gives each of us a thousand second chances,” he wrote. TESSA MAURICIO-ARRIOLA