Gary V sets ‘love in motion’

Gary Valenciano kicks-off a year-long celebration of his 35th anniversary in the industry with an amazing treat: the much-awaited reprise of his Valentine concert “Love In Motion.” The concert is set on February 14 at the grand ballroom of Shangri-La Hotel in Bonifacio Global City, The Fort.

Directed by Paolo Valenciano with musical direction by Mel Villena and vocal musical direction by Mon Faustino, Love In Motion first had a two-night run in 2017. The concert then marked Valeciano’s first solo Valentine concert in Manila in almost 20 years.

Love In Motion was originally conceptualized as a special, two-night Valentine concert that aimed to offer 100-percent of its proceeds for the benefit of victims of Typhoon Nina, which hit Gary’s hometown in Camalig, Albay, Bicol in late 2016, as well the Shining Light Foundation’s scholarship programs, and UNICEF causes.

A historic milestone in Gary’s illustrious career, the concert featured him performing with the amazing 18-piece AMP Band, with the multi-talented Cebuana Anna Fegi and with the Manoeuvres.

Love In Motion was a big band concert that showcased a different side of Gary—he scatted, crooned, and belted his way to the hearts of his audiences with a delicious sampling of standard classics and iconic jazz tunes. Of course, a selection of his hits were also performed but were re-arranged to fit the big band genre.

This year, to spice things up, Kiana Valenciano and Jona will join “Mr. Pure Energy” as his very special guests. Kiana broke major grounds in the music scene with her self-penned smash hit singles “Circles,” “Does She Know,” and “Misfits.”

Birit Queen Jona, on the other hand, is one of today’s most talented young divas whose growing body never ceases to blow away fans and critics alike.

One hundred percent of the proceeds of Love In Motion 2018 is for the benefit of Shining Light Foundation and Operation Blessing as well as the victims of the recent eruption of Mayon Volcano in Albay.

“Love In Motion is one of the many events that my team and I will mount this year,” Valenciano said, “We are gearing up for a series of events that are all unique and creative. We are working very hard to be as innovative as we can be. It’s our goal to show something new and something that everyone will never forget. 2018 will truly be a very exciting year.”

For tickets, call TicketWorld at 891 999.