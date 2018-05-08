Gary V. sits up on Day 3 post-op

Shout for joy!

So goes one of OPM icon Gary Valenciano’s greatest hits—a line his family must be singing now what with this very positive update, which The Manila Times received Tuesday regarding his condition.

Following his emergency open heart surgery on May 5 to remedy a blocked and thinning major artery, “Day 3” of his recovery, as wife Angeli Pangilinan noted in a text message, showed “major breakthroughs.”

Pangilinan began her update with a very happy vibe as she exclaimed, “Thank you for all your prayers!”

She then detailed, “Four tubes were taken out [from Valenciano today]. Boy, when I saw the 2 0.6-cm width tubes on his stomach taken out by the surgeon, my knees felt like jello.

“Then less than an hour later, Mr. Pure Energy Gary sat up, with the help of 3 nurses. He stood up and walked a few steps to his lazyboy in the CCU (coronary care unit) and gave a HUGE smile when he sat down!

“Baby steps but huge breakthroughs! On the third day he rose again! Halleluiah!,” Pangilinan’s text ended.

The entertainment industry and Valenciano’s supporters have been on prayer vigil since news broke about his surgery on Monday. The multi-awarded singer whose career spans over three decades wrote an open letter just before going under the knife to be sure the public only receives facts about his condition.

Physically active despite living with Type 1 diabetes for four decades now, the 53-year-old singer related how his heart is still very strong but that his chronic condition affected his major artery.

Professional as ever, he apologized for scheduled commitments he has had to cancel over the last two weeks and assured the public his faith is getting him through this difficult time.

“I believe in my God who restores; my God who heals, and rescues, my God who is my strength, and my God who gives each of us a thousand second chances,” he wrote.

Later on Tuesday, Valenciano uploaded a video from his hospital bed looking well as he said, “Hi everyone, I’m A-okay. I’m here in the hospital pa rin. I’m recuperating, I did have a major bypass but I ‘m getting better day-by-day. One of these days, babalik din ako sa ‘ASAP,’ babalik din ako sa ‘Your Face Sounds Familiar,’ and ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan.’ Paminsan minsan siguro mag a-absent pa rin ako just to make sure I’m in good shape but the doctors are very satisfied with how it all turned out.”

“My heart is actually in very good condition, dun lang sa isang part na medyo delikado tala­ga. But I’m here, I’m okay. I love you all and I’m thankful that God has given me so many people that have shared their love with me. And I’ll see you soon, okay? Don’t worry na. I’ll be okay. Pure energy ulit. God Bless.”

Asked in which area of the metro Valenciano’s hospital is located, his publicist Chuck Gomez respectfully told The Manila Times the family has requested to keep that particular information private.

TESSA MAURICIO-ARRIOLA