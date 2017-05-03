Why Gary’s concert series for ‘underrated talents’ is ending

Roman Stoic philosopher Lucius Annaeus Seneca’s famous quote, “Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end,” is a fitting line as to why Gary Valenciano’s two-year-old concert series, Gary V Presents is about to end.

“This will be the season finale, the last time we will all be together for this kind of concert,” Valenciano declared during the series thanksgiving party just before the Labor Day weekend.

He then recalled how the Gary V Presents was first staged for two nights in November 2015, and how he, his Manila Genesis team and son Paolo—who also serves as the series’ director—conceptualized the show to provide a platform for deserving singers to perform alongside the OPM icon.

Mr. Pure Energy—as Valenciano is known in local show business—felt these artists deserve a bigger and wider venue to showcase their talent in their respective genres, be it pop, soul, R&B, jazz, world music, or classical among many others.

As such, Gary V Presents’ first batch of musicians were diverse as could be, featuring The Voice Of The Philippines alumni Mitoy Yonting, Janice Javier, RJ Dela Fuente, and Tim Pavino; Allan Silonga of the all-male vocal group Daddy’s Home; “Suklay Diva” and online sensation Katrina Valerde of The X-Factor Philippines; classical-pop singer Lara Maigue; theater actress and former Miss Saigon star Carla Guevara-Laforteza; theater actor and R&B singer Jimmy Marquez (from Season 2 of Search For The Star In A Million); indie artist Bullet Dumas of the annual Elements Songwriting Camp; and finally, his daughter, singer-songwriter Kiana Valenciano.

“We personally chose every artist in this line-up. I remember Paolo would come to me and ask, ‘Dad what about this artist, or that artist?’ and I would be the one to say, ‘Yes I love that artist,” Valenciano elaborated.

After its maiden run, Gary V Presents spawned three more runs due to insistent public demand: a repeat in December 2015 in Manila, a special show Dipolog City, and a two-night performance in July 2016 in Quezon City.

The season finale, therefore, is his fifth and, as Valenciano promised, the grandest staging to date.

“Medyo matagal na namin itong pinagusapan ni Paolo. In its initial stage, Paolo said, ‘You can do this almost every year or two with different groups of artists.’ So that’s what we are doing now, we are ending this series only because a different set of artists will be featured when Gary V Presents returns in the future,” he noted.

As an added treat, Jason and Joshua Zamora—two of the original members of The Manoeuvres and the Addlib Dancers—will join the season finale.

“And of course, every single one of the artists from the maiden show will be present,” Valenciano enthused.

Gary V Presents will go on stage on May 12, 13, 19 and 20, 8 p.m., at The Theatre at Solaire in Solaire Resorts and Casino. For tickets visit www.ticketworld.com.ph.