Gas up by 40 centavos per liter, diesel by 79

Consumers will experience another hike in pump prices, effective December 20, Tuesday morning.

In separate advisories on Monday, Pilipinas Shell Petroleum, Phoenix Petroleum, PTT Philippines, Flying V, Unioil and Total said they will raise gasoline prices by 40 centavos per liter and diesel by 70 centavos per liter.

Kerosene prices will be increased by Shell, Caltex and Flying V by 65 centavos per liter.

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum, Phoenix Petroleum and PTT Philippines said they will implement the price changes at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Flying V said its price adjustments will take effect at 12:01 a.m. also on Tuesday.

Department of Energy (DOE) oil monitoring for Metro Manila as of December 13 showed that diesel prices ranged from P27.55 to P32.25 with a common price of P29.35; gasoline from P36 to P47 with a common price of P45.08; and LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) in P11-kilogram (kg) cylinder from P425 to P656.

Price movements this week brought corresponding increase in the year-to-date adjustment in gasoline to P7.44 per liter and diesel to P9.28 per liter.

The latest price changes resulted from average price movements for the previous five trading days in the global market. VOLTAIRE PALANA