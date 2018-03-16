Gas, oil in Cebu field good until 2037

The Alegria natural gas and oil field in southern Cebu province can generate these energy sources for the next 20 years, the Department of Energy (DoE) said on Wednesday.

“Based on the development plan crafted after initial testing, the natural gas and oil production of the field may last until 2037,” it said in a statement.

Based on what the DoE and Hong Kong-based China International Mining Petroleum Co. Ltd. (CIMP) discovered, the field can yield an estimated 27.93 million barrels of oil (MMBO), with a possible production recovery of 3.35 MMBO.

This translates to an estimated 12 percent of total oil in place or reserve.

The field also has about 9.42 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas reserves, with recoverable resource estimated at 6.6 bcf, or about 70 percent of the resource in place or reserve.

DoE announced the field’s commercial viability after signing a joint declaration of commerciality (JDC) with CIMP in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, on Wednesday.

The JDC outlined CIMP’s roles and responsibilities, especially its compliance with all conditions in the approved development plan last December 19.

CIMP holds petroleum service contract 49, which covers the field. Exploration and drilling there started in 2009.

In 2016, DoE and CIMP found that the field has natural gas after discovering oil accumulation in the adjacent hydrocarbon traps within the Alegria underground area.