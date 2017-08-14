Gas P0.45 higher, diesel P0.10 lower

Flying V slashed diesel and kerosene prices by 10 centavos per liter but increased gasoline prices by 45 centavos per liter, effective 12:01 a.m., Tuesday.

Eastern Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, Phoenix Petroleum and Seaoil cut diesel prices by 10 centavos per liter, effective 6 a.m., Monday.

Eastern Petroleum, Flying V, Pilipinas Shell, Phoenix Petroleum and Seaoil also raised gasoline prices by 45 centavos per liter, also effective 6 a.m., Monday.

Pilipinas Shell and Seaoil lowered kerosene prices by 10 centavos per liter, also effective 6 a.m., Monday.