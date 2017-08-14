Tuesday, August 15, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Gas P0.45 higher, diesel P0.10 lower

    Gas P0.45 higher, diesel P0.10 lower

    0
    By on Nation

    Flying V slashed diesel and kerosene prices by 10 centavos per liter but increased gasoline prices by 45 centavos per liter, effective 12:01 a.m., Tuesday.

    Eastern Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, Phoenix Petroleum and Seaoil cut diesel prices by 10 centavos per liter, effective 6 a.m., Monday.

    Eastern Petroleum, Flying V, Pilipinas Shell, Phoenix Petroleum and Seaoil also raised gasoline prices by 45 centavos per liter, also effective 6 a.m., Monday.

    Pilipinas Shell and Seaoil lowered kerosene prices by 10 centavos per liter, also effective 6 a.m., Monday.

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.