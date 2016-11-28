Gas up by P1.50 per liter, diesel by P1.20

In separate advisories on Monday, Pilipinas Shell Petroleum, Phoenix Petroleum, PTT Philippines, Eastern Petroleum, Unioil and Flying V said they will increase gasoline prices by P1.50 per liter and diesel up by P1.20 per liter, effectiive Tuesday morning.

Shell and Flying V said they will raise kerosene by P1.40 per liter, also effective Tuesday morning.

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum, Phoenix Petroleum, PTT Philippines and Unioil said they will implement the price changes at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Flying V said its price adjustments will take effect at 12:01 a.m. also on Tuesday.

Department of Energy (DOE) oil monitoring for Metro Manila as of November 22 showed that diesel prices ranged from P25.75 to P29.32 with a common price of P26.75; gasoline from P34.60 to P44.10 with a common price of P42.18; and LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) in P11-kilogram (kg) cylinder from P430 to P661.

Also, the DOE oil monitoring showed that the adjustment for gasoline is now at a net increase of P4.14 per liter while diesel remains at P5.98 per liter.

The latest price changes resulted from average price movements for the previous five trading days in the global market. VOLTAIRE PALANA