Gas price up by 6o centavos per liter

In a separate advisories on Monday, Pilipinas Shell Petroleum, Caltex, Eastern Petroleum, Seaoil and Phoenix Petroluem announced they would raise the price of gasoline by P0.60 centavos per liter effective today.

The five oil companies said they would implement the price changes at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24.

Department of Energy monitoring for Metro Manila as of January 17 showed that diesel prices ranged from P27.60 to P33.55 per liter with a common price of P30.65 per liter; gasoline from P36.34 to P48.44 with a common price of P46.16 per liter; and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in P11-kilogram cylinders from P471 to P690.

Year-to-date adjustments are net increase of P1.04 per liter in gasoline and P0.35 per liter in diesel.

LPG price increased this month by P4.15 per kilogram.

The latest price changes resulted from average price movements for the previous five trading days in the global market.