Gas price up by P1.10 per liter

OIL companies will implement a hefty increase in pump prices this week.

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum, Eastern Petroleum, Phoenix Petroleum, Seaoil, PTT Philippines, and Flying V will raise the price of diesel and gasoline by 90 centavos and P1.10 per liter, respectively, on April 11, Tuesday.

Pilipinas Shell, Seaoil and Flying V will also hike the price kerosene by 90 centavos per liter.

Other oil companies like Petron, Caltex, Unioil, and Total are expected to increase their pump prices.

All oil companies will implement the price changes at 6 a.m. on Tuesday except for Flying V which will adjust its rates at midnight.