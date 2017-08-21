Monday, August 21, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Gas price up again

    Gas price up again

    0
    By on Nation

    Oil companies jacked up again the price of gasoline but slashed the prices of diesel and kerosene this week.
    Flying V raised the price of gasoline by 20 centavos per liter but cut the prices of diesel and kerosene by 10 centavos and 15 centavos, respectively, effective 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.

    Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, PTT Philippines and Seaoil increased the price of gasoline by 20 centavos per liter, effective 6 a.m.

    They also cut the price of diesel by 10 centavos per liter, also effective 6 a.m.

    Pilipinas Shell and Seaoil reduced the price of kerosene by 15 centavos per liter, also effective 6 a.m.

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.