Gas price up again

Oil companies jacked up again the price of gasoline but slashed the prices of diesel and kerosene this week.

Flying V raised the price of gasoline by 20 centavos per liter but cut the prices of diesel and kerosene by 10 centavos and 15 centavos, respectively, effective 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.

Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, PTT Philippines and Seaoil increased the price of gasoline by 20 centavos per liter, effective 6 a.m.

They also cut the price of diesel by 10 centavos per liter, also effective 6 a.m.

Pilipinas Shell and Seaoil reduced the price of kerosene by 15 centavos per liter, also effective 6 a.m.