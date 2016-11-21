Gas prices up by 10 centavos

In separate advisories on Monday, Pilipinas Shell Petroleum, Phoenix Petroleum, PTT Philippines, Seaoil, Unioil and Flying V said they will raise gasoline prices by 10 centavos per liter effective November 22.

There will be no price movement for diesel and kerosene, according to the advisories.

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum, Phoenix Petroleum, PTT Philippines and Unioil said they will implement the price changes at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Seaoil and Flying V said their price adjustments will take effect at 12:01 a.m. also on Tuesday.

Department of Energy (DOE) oil monitoring for Metro Manila as of November 8 showed that diesel prices range from P25.75 to P29.32 with a common price of P26.65; gasoline from P35.40 to P44.10 with a common price of P42.08; and LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) in P11-kilogram (kg) cylinder from P430 to P661.

Also, the monitoring showed that gasoline had a net increase of P4.04 per liter for the year and diesel had a net hike of P5.98 per liter.

The latest price changes resulted from average price movements for the previous five trading days in the global markets.