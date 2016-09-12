Gas prices up by 40 centavos per liter

In separate advisories, Petron, Pilipinas Shell Petroleum, Phoenix Petroleum, Seaoil, PTT Philippines, Eastern Petroleum and Flying V on Monday announced hat they will increase gasoline prices by 40 centavos per liter and diesel by 30 centavos per liter.

They said there will be no price movement for kerosene.

Most of the oil companies will apply the price changes at 6:00 a.m., Tuesday, but Flying V said it implemented the cuts at 12:01 of September 12.

Department of Energy’s oil monitoring for Metro Manila showed that as of September 6, diesel prices ranged from P24.34 to P35.20 per liter with common price of P24.50; gasoline price from P35.20 to P42.25 per liter with common price of P35.70; and LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) in P11 kilogram cylinder from P405.00 to P633.00.

The Energy department’s monitoring said gasoline showed a net price increase of P2.49 per liter for the year and diesel, P4.43 per liter.

LPG also showed net decrease of P7.33 per kilogram.

The latest price changes stemmed from average price movements in the previous five trading days in the global market. VOLTAIRE PALAÑA